Padres' Eric Hosmer: Goes hitless Tuesday
Hosmer went 0-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Rockies.
Though he has yet to connect on a home run and has only two RBI and a run on his ledger through five games, Hosmer has been the steadying force in the three hole the Padres had been counting on after signing him to an eight-year, $144 million contract in February. Prior to the hitless showing Tuesday, Hosmer had produced six hits over the preceding three games, with four going for doubles. He has also drawn four walks to keep his on-base percentage above .400.
