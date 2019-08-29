Padres' Eric Hosmer: Goes yard in loss

Hosmer went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI in a loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Hosmer got the Padres on the board with a run-scoring single in the first inning and launched a homer to center field in the eighth. The 29-year-old has reached base in each of his last eight games and is slashing .285/.330/.452 with 20 long balls and 87 RBI this season.