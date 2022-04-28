Hosmer went 2-for-2 with a solo homer, two walks and two RBI in Wednesday's victory over the Reds.

The first baseman continued his hot start to the season Wednesday, notching Hosmer an RBI single in the fifth inning before launching his second homer of the campaign off Alexis Diaz in the eighth. Hosmer has now homered in consecutive contests and produced multiple hits in five of his last seven games. He now has an eye popping .410/.463/.607 slash on the season with eight extra-base hits and 10 RBI in 61 at-bats.