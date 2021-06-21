Hosmer will sit Monday against the Dodgers.
It's not hard to make the case that Hosmer should sit more frequently going forward. He hit a strong .287/.333/.517 in last year's shortened season but is hitting just .249/.308/.357 with six homers in 66 games so far this year. His resurgence in 2020 was driving in large part by his career-low 46.2 percent groundball rate, but he's gone back to pounding the ball into the ground this season, posting a 57.4 percent mark in that category. Jake Cronenworth will slide to first base in his absence, with Ha-Seong Kim starting at second.