Padres' Eric Hosmer: Heads to bench
Hosmer is not in Thursday's lineup against the Dodgers.
Hosmer is hitting just .183 with a .531 OPS through 22 games this month. He'll head to the bench for the second time in four games as the Padres play out the string. Seth Mejias-Brean is starting at first base and hitting fifth in Thursday's series finale.
