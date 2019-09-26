Play

Padres' Eric Hosmer: Heads to bench

Hosmer is not in Thursday's lineup against the Dodgers.

Hosmer is hitting just .183 with a .531 OPS through 22 games this month. He'll head to the bench for the second time in four games as the Padres play out the string. Seth Mejias-Brean is starting at first base and hitting fifth in Thursday's series finale.

More News
Our Latest Stories