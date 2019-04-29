Padres' Eric Hosmer: Hits another bomb

Hosmer went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and two runs in a 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Nationals on Sunday.

The veteran first baseman has gotten off to a slow start this April, but Hosmer did go 6-for-12 (.500) this weekend, raising his batting average to .243. He also hit two home runs in series at Washington, which was his third and fourth of the year. He has 17 RBI and 13 runs to go with his four homers in 103 at-bats.