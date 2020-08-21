Hosmer went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a stolen base and a walk during Thursday's victory over the Rangers.

It was a record-setting night for the Padres as Hosmer hit San Diego's fourth grand slam in as many nights, marking the first time in major league history that a team delivered gram slams in four consecutive nights. The 30-year-old took Kyle Gibson deep in the fifth inning, tallying his fifth home run of the season. He also singled and swiped his second bag of the year in the third. Across 18 games, Hosmer is averaging .250/.311/.554.