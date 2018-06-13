Padres' Eric Hosmer: Hits solo home run

Hosmer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

Hosmer took starter Miles Mikolas deep in the fourth inning for his ninth homer on the year. This was Hosmer's second home run in the last three games, and he now has 29 extra-base hits this season (which ranks fourth among all MLB first basemen). The 28-year-old is hitting .286/.368/.480 with 31 RBI and 34 runs scored.

