Padres' Eric Hosmer: HIts two-run homer
Hosmer went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.
Hosmer connected for a two-run shot -- his 13th of the year -- in the first inning off Tyler Anderson. Over 18 games in August Hosmer is hitting .311 with three home runs, 11 RBI and 12 runs scored. While his .261/.325/.405 slash line is a far cry from that of last year (.318/.385/.498), he's been heating up recently and is currently riding a nine-game hitting streak.
