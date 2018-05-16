Padres' Eric Hosmer: Hits two-run shot Tuesday
Hosmer went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Rockies.
Hosmer started the scoring early with the two-run home run to right field in the bottom of the first inning. The 28-year-old started May on a hot streak but has since cooled off a bit, although he does have a modest five-game hit streak (6-for-19 and four RBI).
