Hosmer went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Rockies.

Hosmer started the scoring early with the two-run home run to right field in the bottom of the first inning. The 28-year-old started May on a hot streak but has since cooled off a bit, although he does have a modest five-game hit streak (6-for-19 and four RBI).