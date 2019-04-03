Padres' Eric Hosmer: Hitting sixth vs. lefty

Hosmer is starting at first base and hitting sixth Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Hosmer will drop to the bottom third of the order for the first time all year with southpaw Robbie Ray toeing the rubber for the opposition. While the first baseman has occupied the two hole against right-handers this season, he hasn't hit higher than fifth against same-handed pitching, a trend that could continue given Hosmer hit just .179 against lefties in 2018 (compared to .295 against righties).