Padres' Eric Hosmer: Hitting streak reaches six games
Hosmer went 1-for-4 with a run scored Sunday in the Padres' 6-4 win over the Pirates.
It was a rather modest day at the plate for Hosmer, but he at least managed to extend his hitting streak to six games with his fifth-inning single. After a rough start to his second season in San Diego, Hosmer has been the Padres' top hitter for the last month. He's slashing .360/.404/.570 with 11 extra-base hits and 15 RBI over his past 26 contests.
