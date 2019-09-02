Padres' Eric Hosmer: Homer shy of cycle
Hosmer went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a run scored, an RBI and a walk in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Giants.
Hosmer knocked an RBI double in the first inning and later scored on a double by Wil Myers in the sixth. After a disappointing first season in San Diego, the 29-year-old owns a .787 OPS with 89 in 2019.
