Padres' Eric Hosmer: Homers and drives in three

Hosmer went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in an 11-4 win over Atlanta on Monday.

It was Hosmer's first long ball since May 15, but he does own six multi-hit efforts over his last seven contests. The first baseman's value has been unaffected with the move to San Diego, as he appears to be his usual, consistent self with a .293/.379/.477 slash line through 58 games.