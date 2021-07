Hosmer went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer, a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Nationals.

Hosmer capped off a productive series following the All-Star break by putting the Padres on the board with his eighth home run of the season in the top of the fourth inning Sunday. Across the last three games, the 31-year-old has gone 4-for-7 with two extra-base hits, six RBI, four runs and a stolen base.