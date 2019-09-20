Play

Padres' Eric Hosmer: Homers in loss

Hosmer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Brewers.

Hosmer cut the Padres' deficit in half with a solo home run off Jordan Lyles in the fourth inning. The 29-year-old has tallied 21 long balls with a team-leading 96 RBI and 162 hits this season while batting .275/.322/.438.

