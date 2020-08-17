site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-eric-hosmer-homers-in-second-straight-game | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Eric Hosmer: Homers in second straight game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hosmer went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Arizona.
Hosmer got the Padres on the board with his game-tying shot in the sixth inning, giving him four homers on the season. He's sporting a .974 OPS with 13 RBI in 42 plate appearances.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.