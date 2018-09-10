Padres' Eric Hosmer: Homers in third straight game

Hosmer went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs in the 7-6 win over the Reds on Sunday.

Hosmer has gone deep in three straight games, giving him 16 with 62 RBI this season. Those three homers match his best monthly total since May and he still has plenty of time left in September.

