Padres' Eric Hosmer: In Sunday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Hosmer (illness) is starting at first base and batting fifth Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
Hosmer was dealing with a non-coronavirus illness but it was indeed minor and he will miss just one game. Hosmer went 3-for-4 with six RBI in Friday's opener against Arizona.
