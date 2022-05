Hosmer went 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBI in an 11-6 win over the Braves on Friday.

The veteran first baseman knocked in a pair of runs with a fifth-inning single, and he scored in each of the seventh and ninth innings. This was the second straight three-hit game and third consecutive multi-hit performance for Hosmer, who has gone 8-for-14 with a homer and five RBI during the hot stretch. He leads the league with a .377 average on the season, just ahead of teammate Manny Machado's .371 mark.