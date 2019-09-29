Play

Padres' Eric Hosmer: Knocks 22nd homer

Hosmer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Hosmer's blast came in the seventh inning against Diamondbacks reliever Jimmie Sherfy, giving the Padres a 5-1 lead at the time. The D'backs rallied for five runs in the bottom half of the inning however, and the Padres never caught up. Hosmer has swatted 22 homers and tallied 99 RBI and 72 runs scored in 159 games this year.

