Hosmer went 3-for-4 with a pair of three-run doubles in Friday's 7-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Hosmer's sixth-inning double opened a 3-0 lead for the Padres, and he repeated the feat an inning later. He's just the second first baseman to record six RBI on Opening Day in major-league history. Hosmer will need to watch his strikeout count -- he had a career-high 163 whiffs in 2019 -- but his performance Friday is an encouraging sign to start 2020.