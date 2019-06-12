Padres' Eric Hosmer: Knocks in two in loss

Hosmer went 2-for-4 and knocked in a pair of runs in the Padres' 6-5 loss to the Giants on Tuesday.

The veteran hit safely for a fourth straight game while also pushing his RBI total on the season up to 38. After a disappointing first season with San Diego that saw him hit just .253, Hosmer is faring much better at the dish in year two, as he's now sporting a solid .285/.331/.447 through 253 at-bats.