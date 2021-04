Hosmer went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Dodgers.

Hosmer did a little bit of everything for the Padres Sunday after resting Saturday. He knocked in his 13th and 14th RBI while picking up his second steal. The veteran has a hot bat, failing to record a hit in only two of his starts this year. He is batting .354 which leads the Padres in the early season.