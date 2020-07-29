Hosmer was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Giants with a non-COVID-19 illness, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It's the third time during the first week of the season the veteran first baseman has been scratched with a non-COVID-19 illness. The specifics of the ailment remain unclear, so it's worth monitoring his status in case it continues to be an ongoing concern. Greg Garcia will enter the lineup at second base for the Friars, shifting Jake Cronenworth to first base.