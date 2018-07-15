Padres' Eric Hosmer: Launches 10th home run

Hosmer went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Cubs.

Hosmer went deep in the first inning against Kyle Hendricks to record his 10th home run of the season. It was his first home run and only fourth extra-base hit since June 12. That lack of power and poor team context have led to a very disappointing first-half performance for Hosmer.

