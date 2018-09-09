Padres' Eric Hosmer: Launches 15th homer

Hosmer went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Saturday's loss to the Reds.

Hosmer took Matt Harvey deep in the fourth inning, marking his second homer in as many games and 15th of the season. The first baseman has been underwhelming in his first season with the Padres, slashing just .252/.318/.397.

More News
Our Latest Stories