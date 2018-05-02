Padres' Eric Hosmer: Leads winning effort Tuesday
Hosmer went 2-for-4 with a home run, triple and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Giants.
Hosmer's third home run of the year was a big one -- a solo blast that broke a 2-2 tie in the ninth. Following back-to-back 25-home run seasons, his slow start in the power and run-producing departments isn't ideal, as he has just five RBI to go along with the three homers. He's found a way to keep contributing in other ways in the meantime, as he's put together four straight multi-hit games -- and five of six -- to raise his slash line to a solid .298/.402/.500.
