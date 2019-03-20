Padres' Eric Hosmer: Likely No. 2 hitter

Hosmer is projected to serve as the Padres' No. 2 hitter this season, Bernie Wilson of the Associated Press reports.

Hosmer will slot in between leadoff man Ian Kinsler and big-ticket free-agent pickup Manny Machado in the lineup for Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, and that trio is likely to remain intact once the Padres open the regular season March 28 versus the Giants. Coming off a disappointing first season in San Diego, Hosmer has gone 10-for-34 with one home run and two steals in spring training. It's unlikely that he'll ever emerge as a premium power source at first base, but his solid contact skills give him a better batting-average floor than most of his contemporaries at the position. If health prevails, Hosmer should also notice an uptick from last season's totals of 69 RBI and 72 runs, given the improved quality of the bats surrounding him in the lineup.