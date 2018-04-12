Padres' Eric Hosmer: Mashes first homer against Rockies
Hosmer hit his first home run, a solo blast, in a 2-for-4 game with two runs scored Wednesday against Colorado.
Hosmer was hitting well of late, with four two-hit games in his past five outings, but only two of those hits had gone for extra bases. The power will have to come out if Hosmer is going to live up the massive contract he earned from the Padres this season. With a home run now to go with his six doubles, though, Hosmer's slugging percentage is sitting pretty at .529.
