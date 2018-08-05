Padres' Eric Hosmer: Nabs three hits

Hosmer went 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Cubs.

Since the start of July, Hosmer's batting average has fallen sharply, dropping from .273 down to .254 after Sunday's big day. He's had trouble settling into his first season with San Diego with just 10 homers, 44 RBI and a .711 OPS in 472 plate appearances. He'll need a strong August and September to get near his career .280 batting average.