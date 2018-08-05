Padres' Eric Hosmer: Nabs three hits
Hosmer went 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Cubs.
Since the start of July, Hosmer's batting average has fallen sharply, dropping from .273 down to .254 after Sunday's big day. He's had trouble settling into his first season with San Diego with just 10 homers, 44 RBI and a .711 OPS in 472 plate appearances. He'll need a strong August and September to get near his career .280 batting average.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...