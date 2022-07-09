site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Eric Hosmer: Not in Saturday's lineup
Hosmer isn't starting Saturday against the Giants, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Hosmer started in the last five games and went 5-for-19 with a run, an RBI and three strikeouts. Luke Voit is starting at first base while Jorge Alfaro serves as the designated hitter Saturday.
