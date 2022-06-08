site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Eric Hosmer: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hosmer is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Hosmer has a .310 OPS over his past nine games and will head to the bench for Wednesday's contest. Luke Voit will take over at first base while Manny Machado rests his legs as the designated hitter.
