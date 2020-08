Hosmer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

The 30-year-old returned from the injured list Saturday and went 0-for-4 in his first game since July 28. There's been no indication Hosmer is still battling the gastrointestinal issues that put him on the shelf, so the team is likely just easing him back into the everyday role. Ty France will receive the start at first base Sunday for the Friars.