site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-eric-hosmer-not-starting-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Eric Hosmer: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
May 31, 2022
at
5:13 pm ET
•
1 min read
Hosmer will sit Tuesday against the Cardinals.
Hosmer sits for just the fourth time this season. Unlike his other three absences, this one comes against a righty in Adam Wainwright. Jake Cronenworth slides to first base in his absence, with Robinson Cano starting at second base.
More News
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
20D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
26D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
30D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read