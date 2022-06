Hosmer will sit for the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Hosmer started against righty Ryan Feltner in the first game of the day and went 1-for-3. With lefty Kyle Freeland on the mound for the nightcap, he'll hit the bench. Luke Voit starts at first base as Manny Machado rests his legs in Voit's usual designated hitter spot.