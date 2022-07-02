site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Eric Hosmer: On bench Saturday
Hosmer isn't starting Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
Hosmer will get a chance to reset after he went 0-for-6 over the last two games. Luke Voit is starting at first base while Jorge Alfaro serves as the designated hitter Saturday.
