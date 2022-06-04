site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Eric Hosmer: On bench Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Hosmer isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Brewers.
Hosmer started in the last three games and went 2-for-14 with a double, an RBI and three strikeouts. Jake Cronenworth will shift to first base while Sergio Alcantara starts at the keystone Saturday.
