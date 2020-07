Hosmer (illness) went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Hosmer opened the scoring with a third-inning solo shot off of Arizona starter Zac Gallen. Hosmer was later lifted for a pinch runner in the eighth. The 30-year-old first baseman has already racked up seven RBI in two games this season. He should continue to hold down a near-everyday role in the middle of the Padres' lineup.