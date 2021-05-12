Hosmer was placed on the COVID-19 injured list as a close contact Tuesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old went 1-for-4 with an RBI during Tuesday's win over the Rockies before being pulled from the contest. Wil Myers started in right field and was removed during the third inning after testing positive for the virus, with Fernando Tatis also producing a positive test earlier in the day. Hosmer joins Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo on the COVID-19 IL as close contacts, and all three should be able to return quickly if they can produce negative tests.