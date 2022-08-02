Hosmer (neck) will remain out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Rockies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Hosmer's strained neck will keep him on the bench for the second game in a row and most likely the second half of Tuesday's doubleheader as well, but his health is of less intrigue at the moment than his status on the Padres' roster. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Hosmer was supposed to be included in the blockbuster deal the Padres made earlier Tuesday to acquire Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Nationals, but Hosmer waived his no-trade clause. Feinsand relays that Hosmer's decision won't derail the trade, and the Padres will presumably look to find a different home for the 32-year-old first baseman in advance of Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET deadline. Hosmer is on the books through 2025 and is owed $39 million over the next three seasons.