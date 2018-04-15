Hosmer is not in the lineup Sunday against the Giants due to lower-back tightness, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Hosmer will sit out a second consecutive game due to an apparent bout with back tightness. It doesn't sound like it's anything overly serious, so he should tentatively be considered day-to-day. Chase Headley draws the start at first base Sunday, while Hosmer will look to hopefully get back into action Monday against the Dodgers.