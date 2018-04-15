Hosmer is not in the lineup Sunday against the Giants due to lower-back tightness, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Hosmer will sit out a second consecutive game due to an apparent bout with back tightness. It doesn't sound like it's anything overly serious, so he should tentatively be considered day-to-day. Chase Headley draws the start at first base Sunday, while Hosmer will look to hopefully get back into action Monday against the Dodgers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories