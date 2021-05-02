Hosmer went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks, a stolen base and a run in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Giants.

Though Hosmer didn't get a hit in the contest, he reached base twice via walk. In the eighth inning, he successfully pulled off a double steal with Fernando Tatis, and both runners subsequently came around to score on a Jake Cronenworth single. Hosmer is certainly benefitting from the Padres' run-wild approach, notching three steals in 27 games only two years removed from a campaign during which he did not swipe a single bag in 160 contests.