Padres' Eric Hosmer: Placed on family medical leave list
Hosmer was placed on the family medical leave list Tuesday.
With the Padres having Thursday off, Hosmer will be eligible to return Friday against the Mets, although he could remain away from the team for additional time if needed. To replace Hosmer's spot on the roster, Eric Lauer's contract was selected from Triple-A El Paso.
