Padres' Eric Hosmer: Plates three in loss
Hosmer went 1-for-4 with three RBI during the Padres' loss to the Pirates on Thursday.
He's now riding a six-game hit streak in which he's 7-for-23 with one home run and seven RBI. After pushing a run across on a third-inning forceout, Hosmer lofted one off the top of the right-center-field wall to drive in two during the fifth. San Diego's limited lineup has suppressed his run production (20 runs, 19 RBI), but Hosmer continues to help himself at the dish, posting a career-best 13.3 walk percentage with a .269/.367/.487 slash and six homers over 180 plate appearances.
More News
-
Padres' Eric Hosmer: Hits two-run shot Tuesday•
-
Padres' Eric Hosmer: Drives in three Wednesday•
-
Padres' Eric Hosmer: Leads winning effort Tuesday•
-
Padres' Eric Hosmer: Back in action Friday•
-
Padres' Eric Hosmer: Expects to return Friday•
-
Padres' Eric Hosmer: Placed on family medical leave list•
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...