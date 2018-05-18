Hosmer went 1-for-4 with three RBI during the Padres' loss to the Pirates on Thursday.

He's now riding a six-game hit streak in which he's 7-for-23 with one home run and seven RBI. After pushing a run across on a third-inning forceout, Hosmer lofted one off the top of the right-center-field wall to drive in two during the fifth. San Diego's limited lineup has suppressed his run production (20 runs, 19 RBI), but Hosmer continues to help himself at the dish, posting a career-best 13.3 walk percentage with a .269/.367/.487 slash and six homers over 180 plate appearances.