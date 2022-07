Hosmer went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Friday's 10-1 win over the Twins.

Hosmer stretched the Padres' lead to 4-1 in the fourth inning. Since the All-Star break, the first baseman has gone 8-for-22 (.364) with two homers and five RBI. He's slashing .277/.341/.399 with eight long balls, 40 RBI, 31 runs scored and 16 doubles through 88 contests as a near-everyday presence in the middle of the lineup.