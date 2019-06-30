Padres' Eric Hosmer: Posts four hits

Hosmer went 4-for-5 with a pair of RBI singles and a run scored in Saturday's 12-2 win over the Cardinals.

Hosmer also knocked his 13th double of the season and another single. He's hitting .444 (12-for-27) over a six-game hitting streak, with his last three games being multi-hit efforts. The first baseman has raised his average from .283 to .297 during the streak, and he has 13 homers, 59 RBI and 47 runs scored in 81 games this season.