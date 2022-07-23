Hosmer went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a two-run home run in Friday's 4-1 win over the Mets.

His fourth-inning blast off Max Scherzer got the Padres on the board, and gave Yu Darvish and the San Diego bullpen all the support they would need. Hosmer snapped an 18-game homer drought with the performance, a stretch during which he batted only .231 (15-for-65) with two doubles, but on the season he still carries a solid .275/.338/.392 slash line with seven home runs and 37 RBI through 83 contests.