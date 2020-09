Hosmer went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, two additional runs scored and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Angels.

Hosmer notched his eighth long ball of the season in the top of the eighth inning, and he capped an eight-run inning by the Padres that pulled the game away for good. Hosmer also pushed his hitting streak to five games, a span in which he has hit .550 with two homers and a 1.559 OPS.