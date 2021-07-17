Hosmer went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 24-8 win over Washington.

The first baseman provided an RBI single in the first inning, then executed a double steal that saw Tommy Pham steal home. Hosmer added an RBI single in the second and an RBI double in the fourth. The 31-year-old has found a groove in July, going 17-for-41 (.415) with a home run, eight RBI and seven runs scored in his last 12 games. The surge has lifted his season slash line to .272/.330/.384 across 334 plate appearances.